Enviva Partners (EVA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EVA opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $44.40 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -471.23%.

EVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enviva Partners by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.