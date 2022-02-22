Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry.

