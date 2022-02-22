Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE:ENSV opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.
About Enservco
