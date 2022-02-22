EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnPro Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.70 to $7.25 EPS.

NPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in EnPro Industries by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

