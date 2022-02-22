Enjin Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $257.55 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $257.55 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00036071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00107694 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 860,212,706 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

