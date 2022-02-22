EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 5.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 11.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

