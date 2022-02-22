Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.73. 896 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

About Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

