Empirical Capital Management LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Empirical Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Roku comprises approximately 1.6% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after purchasing an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after purchasing an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roku by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $580,380,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.77.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.58. 258,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511,885. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.48 and a 200 day moving average of $263.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

