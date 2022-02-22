Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ESRT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 857,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

