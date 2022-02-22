Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
ESRT stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 857,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
About Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.
