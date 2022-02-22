Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.74

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 152528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. AlphaValue downgraded Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($19.32) to €13.70 ($15.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

