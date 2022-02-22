EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $14.63

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.63, but opened at $15.30. EHang shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 3,157 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $783.29 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 251.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
