Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.
Shares of EDAP stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.60.
Edap Tms Company Profile
EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.