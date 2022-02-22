Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $10.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 401.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 38,834 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

