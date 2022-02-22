Eaton Vance Management Sells 14,052 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,052 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in News were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in News by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after buying an additional 450,268 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 351,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of News by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,141,000 after purchasing an additional 514,672 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of News by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

News stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

