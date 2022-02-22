Eaton Vance Management Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,264,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $200.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.17 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

