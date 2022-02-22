Eaton Vance Management Has $852,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Evergy were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1,703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 689,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after purchasing an additional 651,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,935,000 after purchasing an additional 321,393 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $457,701.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,908 shares of company stock worth $5,018,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.