Eaton Vance Management Acquires 458 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

LGND opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $172.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a current ratio of 11.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

