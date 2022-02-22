Eaton Vance Management Acquires 2,666 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Rogers were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Rogers by 4.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROG. B. Riley downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

ROG opened at $272.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.61. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.21 and a fifty-two week high of $274.17.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.