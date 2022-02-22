Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,915. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $126.03 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.70.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

