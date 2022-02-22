Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 327,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKU stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $43.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,591. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 20.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

