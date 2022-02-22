Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $26.48 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,713,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,481,000. Vodafone Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vodafone Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 159,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,426. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.