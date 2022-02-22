Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $26.48 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,713,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,481,000. Vodafone Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vodafone Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 159,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,426. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
