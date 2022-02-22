Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 105,592 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,854,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of PVH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PVH by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,026,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PVH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.31.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.06. 9,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,579. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

