Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $16.10 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,369 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Hess worth $16,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HES. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,146 shares of company stock worth $36,081,160 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.62. The company had a trading volume of 25,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,597. Hess Co. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.