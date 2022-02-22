Easterly Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 232,046 American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 232,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. 9,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,315. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

