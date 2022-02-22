DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) is Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 430.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,252 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours accounts for approximately 2.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $35,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 14.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.43. 27,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

