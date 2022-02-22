Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Downgraded by National Bankshares to Hold

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$10.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

DPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.56. 588,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.99 and a 12-month high of C$9.72.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 50,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$366,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,460. Insiders purchased 263,000 shares of company stock worth $1,985,843 in the last quarter.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.