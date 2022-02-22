Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPMLF. Dundee Securities downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,744. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

