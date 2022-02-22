Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank cut Dufry to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

DUFRY stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

