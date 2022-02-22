DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to Neutral at Roth Capital

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CBRE Group started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

