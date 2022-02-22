Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading 1% Higher

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.88) and last traded at GBX 280.20 ($3.81). 950,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,263,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.40 ($3.77).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.53) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($7.14) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.60. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Dr. Martens’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 15,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($61,811.51). Also, insider Lynne Weedall bought 3,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.84) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,524.68).

About Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.