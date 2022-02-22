DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.50 and last traded at $102.21. Approximately 43,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,394,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.21.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.96. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.40 and a beta of -0.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total value of $928,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,502 shares of company stock valued at $58,038,640. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 353.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,018 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,792,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

