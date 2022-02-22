Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Trading Down 5.1%

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) was down 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 12,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,398,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOMA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22.
About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
