Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,079 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $53,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,874,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after purchasing an additional 612,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after purchasing an additional 383,324 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $217.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.30 and a 200-day moving average of $281.25. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.49 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $476.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.