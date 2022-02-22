Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $54,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

Several research firms recently commented on EPR. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.