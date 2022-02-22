Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $51.36 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iRobot were worth $51,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iRobot during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

