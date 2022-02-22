Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,438,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Quanex Building Products worth $52,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 110,137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $756.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.