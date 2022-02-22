Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 46,339 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,339 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $55,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $82,578,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $221.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $206.70 and a one year high of $357.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.24.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

