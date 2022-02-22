Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Gap Up to $243.69

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $243.69, but opened at $260.00. Dillard’s shares last traded at $256.11, with a volume of 4,340 shares changing hands.
DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.18.
Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
