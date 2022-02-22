Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.95

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.95 and last traded at $134.43, with a volume of 31070 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

