Diageo plc (DEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.5714 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo has raised its dividend payment by 13.1% over the last three years. Diageo has a payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diageo to earn $8.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $199.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.25. Diageo has a 52 week low of $156.66 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Several brokerages have commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Diageo by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

