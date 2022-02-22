Diageo (DGE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Diageo (LON: DGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/9/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,300 ($58.48) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/1/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,770 ($64.87) to GBX 4,800 ($65.28). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($63.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,500 ($61.20) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,100 ($42.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,930 ($53.45) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/27/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 3,200 ($43.52). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($63.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/26/2022 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,350 ($59.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/24/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,650 ($63.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/21/2022 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($53.04) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,000 ($54.40) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/18/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,530 ($61.61) to GBX 4,650 ($63.24). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($59.84) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/10/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,780 ($51.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/6/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($42.16) price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/29/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Diageo stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.27) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,656 ($49.72). The company had a trading volume of 2,088,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,903. The company has a market capitalization of £84.85 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($38.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,830.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,708.04.

Get Diageo plc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,665 ($49.84) per share, with a total value of £916,250 ($1,246,090.03). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,104,750.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.