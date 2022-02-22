Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.23.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.32) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
