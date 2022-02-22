Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.20 ($9.32) to €8.30 ($9.43) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of DLAKY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 88,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,071. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

