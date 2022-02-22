Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,900

SSE (LON:SSE) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,825 ($24.82) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,671.29 ($22.73).

Get SSE alerts:

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,597 ($21.72) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,597.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,610.48. The company has a market cap of £17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,690 ($22.98).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.