Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DWVYF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWVYF opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.91.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

