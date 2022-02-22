Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 544,217 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,767 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 544,217 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $13,223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $12,419,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,151,000 after acquiring an additional 897,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

FNB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The stock had a trading volume of 57,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

