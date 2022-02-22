Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Sells 295,652 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295,652 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

HSII traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

