Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,672 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in FMC by 49.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $116.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

