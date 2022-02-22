Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases Shares of 364,555 REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 364,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of REV Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REV Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 12,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $903.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

