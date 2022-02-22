Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Invests $11.82 Million in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 307,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,815,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.28% of Silgan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 334.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 444,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $276,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.