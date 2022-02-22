Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires New Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCCO stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.32. 7,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,859. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.42.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

