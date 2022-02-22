Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

