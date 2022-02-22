Data I/O (DAIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DAIO stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. Data I/O has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Data I/O in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Data I/O by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

